CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
CTRL Group Price Performance
Shares of MCTR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08. CTRL Group has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91.
About CTRL Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTRL Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for CTRL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTRL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.