CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CTRL Group Price Performance

Shares of MCTR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08. CTRL Group has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91.

About CTRL Group

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements.

