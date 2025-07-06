DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 700 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.3%

AB stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

