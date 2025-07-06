DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of KKR opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

