DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4,087.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,698 shares of company stock worth $11,490,296 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SHAK opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Shake Shack from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

