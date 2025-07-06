DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 459 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $546.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

