DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 7,209 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 296.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

