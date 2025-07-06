DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

