DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2025

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.