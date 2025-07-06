DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $53,465,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

