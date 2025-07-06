DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Landstar System by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $196.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

