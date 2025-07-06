DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 811.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.81. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.34 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Unifirst announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 target price on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

