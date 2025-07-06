DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 303.8% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 582.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.62 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.