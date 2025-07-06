DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

