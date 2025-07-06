DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.