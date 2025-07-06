DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 421,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,492 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $213.43 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,044,883.05. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,044,883.05. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,815 shares of company stock valued at $85,532,872. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

