DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,147 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,620 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after buying an additional 128,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

