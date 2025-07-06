DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,855.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,878.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,874.71. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,484.29 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

