DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
