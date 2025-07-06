DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

