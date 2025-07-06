DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $286.90 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $286,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,890,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 319,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.4% in the first quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 21,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.7% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,285 shares of company stock valued at $105,518,153. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $716.91 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.