DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

