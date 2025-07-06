DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 164,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,562 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.80 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.