DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,129,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,185,000 after purchasing an additional 976,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,353,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,172,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,153,000 after purchasing an additional 408,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,504,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,425,000 after purchasing an additional 380,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

