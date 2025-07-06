DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nice by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nice by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Nice has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. Nice’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

