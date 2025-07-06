DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $9,261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $99.71 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This is an increase from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

