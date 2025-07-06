DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,465 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

