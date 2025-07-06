DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 11,047 Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EXE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.