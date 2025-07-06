DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,816,000 after buying an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,085,000 after buying an additional 491,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

