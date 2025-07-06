DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,018,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

