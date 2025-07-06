DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 26,544 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

SAIA stock opened at $294.82 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.26 and a 200 day moving average of $365.41.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.84.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

