DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 316 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.8%

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

