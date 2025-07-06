DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in H World Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

