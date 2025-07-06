Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH opened at $12.73 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $443.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 1,364.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 166,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 1,816.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

