Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.18 and last traded at $125.05. 3,725,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,724,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

