DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

XRAY stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

