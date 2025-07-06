Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) to Hold

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.21) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 290 ($3.96). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 274.75 ($3.75).

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 221 ($3.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.75. Moonpig Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277.50 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

