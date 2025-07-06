Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 3,950

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($52.53) to GBX 3,950 ($53.90) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($49.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.7%

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 4,032 ($55.01) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,620 ($35.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,102 ($55.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,880.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,427.43.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,864 ($52.72) per share, with a total value of £5,293.68 ($7,222.92). Insiders purchased a total of 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,702 over the last ninety days. 47.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

