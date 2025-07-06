Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 3,950

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($52.53) to GBX 3,950 ($53.90) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($49.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.7%
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC
In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,864 ($52.72) per share, with a total value of £5,293.68 ($7,222.92). Insiders purchased a total of 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,702 over the last ninety days. 47.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.
