Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

CURY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.39) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday.

Currys Price Performance

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 124.30 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.03. Currys has a one year low of GBX 71.60 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 130.18 ($1.78).

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

