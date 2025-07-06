DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s Why

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 170,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 164,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

DIAGNOS Trading Up 10.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -355.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

