Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $455.81 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.51.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 26,618.5% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

