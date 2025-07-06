Dunhill Financial LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dunhill Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

