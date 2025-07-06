Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,585.75. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

