Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2,025.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($27.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.75) by ($2.25). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,733 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Ekso Bionics worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

