Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.64 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after buying an additional 162,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

