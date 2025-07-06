Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 16,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 41,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ESVIF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESVIF

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 0.2%

About Ensign Energy Services

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.