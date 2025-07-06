Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Q2 Earnings

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRP. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.17.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2%

TRP opened at C$65.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.29. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$46.07 and a 1-year high of C$71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The company has a market cap of C$67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.19, for a total transaction of C$171,395.07. Also, Director Susanne Beaton sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$561,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.