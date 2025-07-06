Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 59.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

