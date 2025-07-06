Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3%

ESS opened at $284.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.82 and its 200 day moving average is $285.65.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

