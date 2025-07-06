Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Farmland Partners Price Performance
FPI opened at $11.59 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.83.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 107.24%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 470.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $96,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2,102.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
Featured Articles
