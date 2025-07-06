Financial Partners Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.60.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares in the company, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,426,963 shares of company stock valued at $757,297,707 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.