Financial Review: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 6.84% 14.89% 7.85% Bonterra Energy 0.84% 0.41% 0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ovintiv and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 2 13 2 3.00 Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $54.47, suggesting a potential upside of 36.04%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Bonterra Energy.

This table compares Ovintiv and Bonterra Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $9.15 billion 1.14 $1.13 billion $2.35 17.04 Bonterra Energy $204.33 million 0.47 $7.45 million $0.05 51.80

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Bonterra Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

