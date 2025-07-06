Financial Survey: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navient and Enova International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $4.43 billion 0.34 $131.00 million $0.50 29.64 Enova International $2.79 billion 1.05 $209.45 million $8.49 13.64

Profitability

Enova International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navient. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Navient and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 1.37% 5.20% 0.26% Enova International 8.38% 21.79% 5.01%

Risk and Volatility

Navient has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Navient and Enova International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 3 4 0 1 1.88 Enova International 0 1 5 1 3.00

Navient presently has a consensus price target of $12.93, indicating a potential downside of 12.76%. Enova International has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than Navient.

Summary

Enova International beats Navient on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions. It also owns, originates, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization services to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, other public sector clients, as well as hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments. In addition, the company provides corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

